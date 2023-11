Vidwan Angadimaru Krishna Bhat passes away at 105

November 6, 2023

Poorvashrama father of Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji

Udupi: Vidwan Angadimaru Krishna Bhat (105), Poorvashrama father of Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji, passed away following age related ailments yesterday night.

He was a senior Sanskrit and Tulu language scholar who used to publish Soura Panchanga in Tulu language since many years and was a recipient of Mangaluru District Rajyotsava Award and many awards from various Mutts and organisations.

He is survived by seven daughters, five sons and a host of relatives, friends and disciples.