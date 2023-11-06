22-day illumination: Rs. 6.05 crore and 1.43 lakh units spent

November 6, 2023

Efforts to secure sponsorships for lighting up Mysuru fell short of expectations

Mysore/Mysuru: The Dasara illumination for this year incurred an estimated cost of Rs. 6.05 crore for the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), with a total electricity consumption of 1.43 lakh units for the 22-day spectacle. The 6.05 crore expenditure includes electricity charges, bulbs, design material, supporting structures and other paraphernalia.

This year, the Dasara illumination extended along a 148.21-kilometre stretch, encompassing 129 circles. Notably, 33 grand illuminated sculptures were lit up, in contrast to last year when the display covered a 135.21-kilometre stretch, which featured 119 circles including 30 large illuminated sculptures.

In the previous year, 1.30 lakh units of electricity were consumed, with an expenditure of Rs. 6.3 crore for the CESC.

The State Government’s efforts to secure sponsorships for the illumination fell short, as the sponsorship only amounted to Rs. 10 lakh.

With this reduced sponsorship amount, the total expenditure on the lights and electricity stood at Rs. 6.05 crore.

In 2022, 135.21-kilometer stretch was illuminated, while this year, it was extended to 148.21 kilometres. The CESC had initially estimated a budget of Rs. 6.63 crore for this year’s illumination.

According to CESC Superintending Engineer Sunil, the precise electricity consumption figures will be disclosed after an audit.