CM visits K. Salundi village; suspends three officials

May 24, 2024

Siddaramaiah announces compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to family and job for deceased Kanakaraju’s brother

Mysore/Mysuru: Acting decisively in response to the K. Salundi water contamination case in his home district, which resulted in the death of 22-year-old Kanakaraju and affected many others, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the suspension of three officers, including the Chief Officer of the civic body responsible for providing potable drinking water.

K. Salundi comes under Jayapura Hobli in Mysuru taluk and is a part of Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency. The suspension orders were issued to Bogadi Town Panchayat Chief Officer, Executive Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer. The decision is based on a report furnished by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, CM Siddaramaiah informed reporters.

According to the report, the three officials failed in their duty to ensure the supply of safe drinking water to the villagers, leading to the fatality. The CM highlighted that the officials neither tested the quality of drinking water nor halted its supply despite the contamination.

MUDA had no role to play

Siddaramaiah emphasised that it is the responsibility of the concerned officials to check the quality of drinking water before distribution. He also clarified that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has no role in the village’s water supply and absolved its officials of any wrongdoing.

Visiting Kanakaraju’s family last evening to offer his condolences, Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to the family. He met Kanakaraju’s mother Rathnamma and brother Ravi. CM’s son and former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah also handed over some money from his side to family.

Ministers Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Byrathi Suresh, Rahim Khan and K. Venkatesh accompanied the Chief Minister.

The CM also visited the hospital where the people from the village who fell sick after drinking the contaminated water were being treated.

“It was a grave mistake on the part of engineers not to conduct water quality tests before releasing it for consumption due to which a youth lost his life,” Siddaramaiah said.

“The youth died due to consuming contaminated water. The lapse on the part of the officials responsible for supplying safe drinking water to the village led to this incident. Action has been taken against these officials,” Siddaramaiah said. The CM added that over 90 persons in K. Salundi village fell ill after consuming the contaminated water.

Water testing daily

The CM assured the family members that Ravi, the brother of the deceased, would be provided with a job on humanitarian grounds. He also warned that he would suspend higher officials, including the ZP CEOs, if such a lapse occurred again and contaminated drinking water was supplied to the people.

The CM has instructed officials to carry out water testing daily to keep check on the outbreak of water-borne diseases and cholera. He said that it is the responsibility of the district administration to provide safe drinking water to the people. He said the officers must take necessary measures to carry out water testing daily to prevent the recurrence of such instances.

“Irrespective of the size of a village, everyday potable water’s quality must be examined before supplying it for people’s consumption across the State. The district administrations must monitor this regularly,” the Chief Minister said.