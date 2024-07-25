MUDA Site Scam: BJP keeps heat on CM

July 25, 2024

Plans Mysuru-Chalo padayatra from Bengaluru on July 29

Stages overnight protest at Legislative Assembly and Council

Bengaluru: The raging heat over 50:50 site scam at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and the persistent denial to allow discussion about the scam, in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife also is a beneficiary, at both the Houses of State Legislature, disrupted the smooth functioning of Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, today too.

Legislators belonging to main Opposition Party BJP, joined by their coalition partner in the State JD(S), created a din demanding a debate on MUDA.

Interestingly, at the Legislative Council today, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chose to issue some clarifications over the issue, sans any discussion, inviting the wrath of already fuming saffron party and JD(S) MLCs.

Amid this, Opposition Leader in the Assembly R. Ashoka and State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, held a meeting of the party MLAs at Ashoka’s chamber in Vidhana Soudha, to discuss about their plans to take out a ‘Mysuru-Chalo’ padayatra from the State Capital, Bengaluru, on Monday (July 29).

The padayatra has been planned to keep the heat on the Chief Minister, with Mysuru being his native place and the epicentre of the alleged scam.

On Wednesday too, the ongoing monsoon session of the State Legislature was marked by a high drama in both the Houses, as BJP and JD(S) legislators insisted on allowing the debate on MUDA scam.

The ruling Congress MLAs including the CM and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stuck to their stand, with the fellow MLAs taking on the Opposition party MLAs, that led to a pandemonium. With no sign of normalcy returning in the House, Speaker of Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader adjourned the House twice, but in vain.

Following this, BJP and JD(S) legislators staged an overnight protest, refusing to take food and other facilities provided by the State Government. They staged a protest by beating cymbals and other musical instruments, singing songs to make a mockery of CM in relation to the scam.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, as the House convened, Opposition Leader in the Assembly Ashoka, demanded a debate be allowed on MUDA scam, under Adjournment Motion, setting aside the Question Hour.

However, Speaker Khader assured to take a call on their demand for debate, after the conclusion of Question Hour. But, even after the Question Hour, Khader refused to entertain their demand for debate as assured, enraging BJP and JD(S) MLAs.