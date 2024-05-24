Borewell water got mixed with drainage water at K. Salundi: DC
News

May 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Speaking about the water contamination issue at K. Salundi, the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, who addressed reporters at the Mango Mela this morning, stated that it has been reported that the borewell water got mixed with drainage water due to heavy rainfall.

“According to the rainfall forecast, it was expected to be 4 mm. However, on that day (Tuesday), it rained 40 mm, leading to the contamination of borewell water. Therefore, it has been advised to all officials and PDOs to prioritise water purification. Additionally, water samples collected from 120 people in the village have been tested,” he explained.

If continuous dehydration is experienced due to contamination, he emphasised the importance of seeking immediate medical attention. If private hospital treatment is not feasible, he recommended seeking treatment at any Government Hospital. Furthermore, he urged people to consume boiled water at home and underscored the importance of maintaining hygiene in public places, especially while consuming food.

