Echo of cholera death: After Chief Minister’s orders… Officials ramp up water testing in Mysuru

May 24, 2024

Three more K. Salundi villagers test positive for cholera: DHO

Mysore/Mysuru: Officers from Mysuru District, Zilla Panchayat, and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) sprang into action, conducting water testing across the district and within MCC limits in response to strict directives from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In light of the tragic death of 22-year-old Kanakaraju and the illness of over 90 villagers due to contaminated water in K. Salundi village, three officials — Bogadi Town Panchayat Chief Officer, Executive Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer — have already faced suspension for neglecting their duties.

Concerned about the repercussions, district, taluk and MCC officers personally visited homes to randomly collect drinking water samples.

District Health Officer Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy informed Star of Mysore this morning that a comprehensive water testing initiative is underway across the district and within MCC limits.

The entire Health Department is actively involved in this operation, collecting water samples randomly from homes, hotels, restaurants, wedding halls and other public places.

Taluk Health Officers, MCC Health Officers and Health and Environment Inspectors are spearheading the collection efforts. Samples from various sources, including the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, Kabini Dam, borewells and open wells will be sent to the District Public Health Laboratory in Nazarbad for testing.

Dr. Kumaraswamy said that three more residents of K. Salundi village tested positive for cholera, bringing the total to four cases. Stool samples from eight villagers were sent to the District Public Health Laboratory at Nazarbad for testing, revealing cholera strains in four individuals. Among them, Kanakaraju died of cholera on Tuesday.

DHO Dr. Kumaraswamy explained that Kanakaraju’s cause of death was attributed to acute gastroenteritis, hypovolemic shock, septicaemia with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS) and cardiac arrest.

A rapid-response unit, led by the DHO and District Surveillance Officer, consists of eight medical officers, one epidemiologist, 15 community health officers, six health inspectors and 20 ASHA workers.

They operate in three shifts at a temporary clinic in K. Salundi village. Additionally, two ambulances are on standby to transfer patients requiring advanced treatment.

Daily reports mandatory

Meanwhile, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri has instructed that a team of officers must visit the water supply site in every village falling under each Gram Panchayat in the district to inspect water source, quality and storage. The officers must personally visit the site and assess the water quality daily before distribution. She directed that a report must be submitted to her every day.

Furthermore, she emphasised that water pipes laid underneath roads and drains should be promptly replaced if damaged or broken to prevent contamination. She also instructed officers to inspect water sources in low-lying areas and ensure there was no contamination.