MCC collects Rs. 135.36 crore Property Tax in 5 months

September 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has achieved significant success in its Property Tax collection, mopping a total revenue of Rs. 135.36 crore. While the annual target for this year stands at Rs. 162 crore, the remaining amount will be collected over following months. This accomplishment represents an 80 percent attainment of the target.

The efficient execution of the collection process, led by officials from all nine MCC Zones, including the Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, Revenue Inspectors and others, occurred over a brief period of five months, from April 1 to Sept. 19, 2023. The precise amount gathered is Rs. 135,36,02,419.

In Zone 1 alone, a total of Rs. 16,66,85,457 has been collected in property tax revenue from 13,607 property owners, with Rs. 4,55,88,679 collected online. In Karnataka-One, Rs. 82,28,199 has been collected and in bank counters, Rs. 11,28,68,579 has been collected.

In Zone 2 – Rs. 17,64,67,528 has been collected and in Zone 3 – Rs. 8,04,76,514 has been collected online. In Karnataka-One, Rs. 3,53,59,979 has been collected and in bank counters, Rs. 11,11,25,444 has been collected with the total Zonal Property Tax amounting to Rs. 22,80,71,912.

In Zone 4 – Rs. 19,58,22,729 has been collected, in Zone 5 – Rs. 12,18,50,208, in Zone 6 – Rs. 20,53,51,120, in Zone 7 – Rs. 6,90,18,097 and in Zone 8 – Rs. 6,93,09,598 has been collected. In Zone 9 – from 16,509 properties, Rs. 11,98,40,000 has been realised.

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Dasegowda expressed his satisfaction with this achievement, highlighting that not only were dues on old properties collected, but Property Taxes from new assets were also included. He attributed this accomplishment to the efforts of zone officials, development officers, assistant revenue officers, revenue inspectors and the support of the public.