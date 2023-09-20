MLA Srivatsa suggests all-party padayatra

September 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa has underscored the need for unity among leaders, transcending party affiliations, to address the ongoing Cauvery dispute.

Speaking to media persons at the City BJP Office in Chamarajapuram this morning, MLA Srivatsa expressed concerns over the dwindling water supply, especially for drinking water purposes in the near future. He urged the legal representatives handling Karnataka’s case in the Supreme Court to present a strong argument in favour of the State.

In case the Court’s future rulings do not align with Karnataka’s interests, he proposed organising an all-party padayatra as a collective response.

Regarding the recent controversy involving pro-Hindu activist Chaitra Kundapura, who, along with several others, was arrested in a cash-for-ticket case, Srivatsa highlighted the absence of a culture of ticket-selling within the party, pointing out that both the accused and the victim share equal guilt in the matter.

Earlier, members of the BJP Mahila Morcha celebrated the tabling of the Women’s Reservation Bill (Nari Shakti Vandana Adhiniyam) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the special session of the Lok Sabha held in the new Parliament building in New Delhi yesterday.