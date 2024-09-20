69 Rajyotsava Awards: Apply online by Sept. 30

September 20, 2024

Bengaluru: The State Government has reinstated the application system for the selection of Kannada Rajyotsava awardees starting this year. Moving away from the selection committee-based process, the Government is reverting to the previous system, allowing individuals to apply directly for the Rajyotsava awards.

Speaking to the press after a preliminary meeting on Thursday regarding Suvarna Karnataka valedictory and Kannada Rajyotsava preparations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that 69 personalities will be given the Rajyotsava Award this year, commemorating the 69th edition of Kannada Rajyotsava.

Aspirants can submit their applications online until Sept. 30, said CM Siddaramaiah who revealed that the culmination of Suvarna Karnataka-50 will be celebrated as ‘Kannada Janotsava.’

Highlighting the decision to honour 69 personalities with the Rajyotsava Award, he noted that online applications for the award are open until Sept. 30, with a selection committee chaired by the Kannada and Culture Minister overseeing the process.

“Statewide campaign encouraging citizens to hoist the Kannada flag atop their homes will be held. Efforts are also being made to promote the richness of Kannada language, culture, music, literature and folklore” said CM Siddaramaiah.

The valedictory for Suvarna Karnataka Sambhrama-50, along with Rajyotsava Awards ceremony, will be held in front of Vidhana Soudha on Nov. 1.

Siddaramaiah noted that Karnataka Suvarna Sambhrama is being celebrated across all districts and taluks. The ‘Kannada Rathayatre’, which began in Hampi, has covered 28 districts so far, and its grand conclusion is scheduled at Siddapura in Uttara Kannada district.

The CM also provided updates on several ongoing projects. The installation of D. Devaraj Urs’ statue at the new DC office in Mysuru is underway, while the Ramzan Saab Memorial in Ballari is progressing. Plans have also been drawn up for the Adaragunchi Shankaragouda Memorial in Dharwad and the Andanappa Doddameti Memorial will be constructed in Gadag.

In honour of Kannada Rajyotsava, the Karnataka Sahitya Academy is preparing a 100-page book highlighting the achievements of 50 women. Additionally, a 25-foot bronze statue of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari will be unveiled in the Vidhana Soudha premises on Nov. 1.