Platinum Jubilee of Central Silk Board: Hundreds of sericulture farmers converge in city

September 20, 2024

Mysuru: Hundreds of sericulture farmers from across India, particularly from the Old Mysore region, Chikkaballapur, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal and Jharkhand are participating in the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Central Silk Board (CSB).

The event is being held at the Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU). Key highlights include the unveiling of CSB-developed technologies, a silk product exhibition, interactive sessions with sericulturists, video showcases of CSB’s achievements, live demonstrations of CSB services and the release of publications on sericulture.

Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy inaugurated the platinum jubilee celebrations in the presence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita, Karnataka Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh.

Other dignitaries who were present were MP and CSB Member K. Sudhakar, MLA G.T. Devegowda, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles Rachana Shah, Joint Secretary Ministry of Textiles Prajakta L. Verma, Member-Secretary of Central Silk Board P. Sivakumar and Commissioner for Sericultural Development and Director of Sericulture Rajesh Gowda.

In addition to presenting awards to farmers, stakeholders and scientists for their contributions to advancing the sericulture industry, the platinum jubilee celebrations featured a silk product exhibition showcasing the vast range and exceptional quality of silk fabrics and goods. The exhibition offered valuable insights into the artistry and technological advancements shaping silk production.

New and improved mulberry varieties, silkworm hybrids, machinery and products were also unveiled to further boost the industry. A documentary marking 75 years of the CSB, highlighting its milestones and achievements, was screened as part of the celebration.

Commemorative coin

A commemorative coin to mark the CSB platinum jubilee was released on the occasion. A postal cover dedicated to Indian Sericulture was released and a detailed account of various services offered by the CSB was presented. These publications will provide research updates relevant to the silk industry. Two coffee table books on silk production in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were released.

In his address, Minister Venkatesh emphasised the urgent need to support silk industry through additional funding. “Mysuru’s silk products are in high demand, yet the current production capacity is struggling to meet the ever-growing desire for pure silk,” he remarked, urging the Centre to provide more financial assistance.

MP Sudhakar highlighted the historical significance of Mysuru’s silk industry, noting that Wadiyars laid a strong foundation for it in 1912 and today’s generation is reaping the benefits of their efforts. He stressed the importance of developing new silk production technologies and ensuring their effective transfer to farmers.

MLA G.T. Devegowda reminisced about his early days as a sericulturist, sharing that his silk production venture was a success and earned him recognition as a progressive farmer. “In the past, both the Central and State Governments provided loans and subsidies to silk farmers. Such initiatives must be revived to safeguard the silk industry,” he emphasised.

The event featured the release of new technologies, including improved mulberry varieties, silkworm hybrids, machinery and products, aimed at overall development and enhancement of the Indian silk industry. Notably, the ceremony included the unveiling of new silkworm breeds and mulberry varieties to further advance silk production.