‘My aim is to bring JD(S) to power in Karnataka’

October 20, 2022

JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda in Mysuru

H.D. Deve Gowda calls on G.T. Devegowda

Mysore/Mysuru: It was a matter of rejoice for JD-S leaders as Party Supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda took part on the second and concluding day of the two-day Consultation Meet organised for the party’s probable candidates for next year’s Assembly elections, at Silent Shores Resort, near Hootagalli here this morning. He was given a rousing welcome with thunderous applause from JD(S) leaders. Only the party Supremo Deve Gowda, JD(S) Legislature party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy and State JD(S) President C.M. Ibrahim were on the dais.

In his speech, H.D. Deve Gowda (hdd) maintained that he has not come here to heap praises on Kumaraswamy.

Asserting that his only aim is to bring the JD(S) again to power in the State, he said that the united and concerted efforts of all the party workers will help in achieving this resolve. Stating that he would be with every party worker in the electoral battle, he declared that he would give a fitting reply to his critics at the right time.

Contending that it was he who first took the initiative for hiking reservation to oppressed communities and marginalised sections, the former PM, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said that he was ready for a public debate with BJP and Congress leaders on the issue. He further said that he was the first to announce reservation for Muslims too.

HDD appealed the party workers and the people to ensure total success of the party’s Pancharatna Yatre to commence on Nov.1. The two-day Meet is also discussing the features of the ‘Pancharatna Yatre’ to be launched by the Party on Nov.1, marking Kannada Rajyotsava.

Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy accompanied by his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy visit Chamundi Hill and sought the blessings of the deity this morning. MLA S.R. Mahesh, Temple Chief Priest Shashishekar Dixit and others are seen.

H.D. Kumaraswamy seeks Chamundeshwari’s blessings

Earlier in the day, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, accompanied by his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy, an MLA and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, party Legislators and top leaders, went in three buses from the Resort to Chamundi Hill and sought the blessings of the deity.

Speaking to presspersons atop the Hill, Kumaraswamy asserted that he would stay away from power if the party failed to reach the majority on its own and wins just about 30-40 seats in the Assembly Polls, which is due in six months.

Appealing the electorate to elect the JD(S) with full majority, Kumaraswamy promised that he would implement all the five important schemes in the next five years if the party returns to power or else he would dissolve his party.

Pointing out that he has made this promise before Goddess Chamundeshwari, he said that his much ambitious ‘Pancharatna’ plans will become a reality only if the party gets an absolute majority.

Referring to the election of Mallikarjun Kharge as AICC President, the former CM said that it is a matter of joy that a Kannadiga has occupied the top post of the Congress Party. But it is questionable whether Kharge will have complete freedom to run the party on his own lines, he said adding that with the election of Kharge, a third power Centre in the State Congress may evolve, with D.K. Shivakumar and Siddharamaiah camps being the other two.

When his attention was drawn to the absence of Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) in the JD(S) Meet, Kumaraswamy said that Party Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda is visiting the residence of G.T. Devegowda later in the day following GTD’s invitation. “I too have spoken to GTD for convincing him to stay in the party,” he added.

Continuing, Kumaraswamy said that both the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress are not speaking anything against the JD(S), though the two parties have continued to engage in a war of words and mudslinging over corruption and maladministration. This goes to show that both the BJP and Congress are not confident of coming to power on their own and as such they are attempting to keep the JD(S) in their good books for getting support in case they fall short of majority in the Assembly Polls.

In the meantime, it is learnt that some TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti) Ministers from neighbouring Telangana State will attend the JD(S) meet later in the day and give some tips on organisational matters.

H.D. Deve Gowda calls on G.T. Devegowda

JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda accompanied by his son and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and State JD(S) President C.M. Ibrahim, visited the residence of Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda at Vontikoppal 4th Main here this afternoon. GTD had kept away from the two-day JD(S) Meet in the city. The former PM was given a warm reception by GTD, his wife Lalitha and son G.D. Harish Gowda, who also sought his blessings. GTD has maintained a distance from the party for the past three years and HDD’s visit to his residence today assumes significance in political circles.