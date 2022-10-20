Excess water let out from Kukkarahalli Lake

October 20, 2022

Greens blame University of Mysore for neglect and citing fund crunch excuseUniversity of Mysore

Mysore/Mysuru: The process to let out water from the Kukkarahalli Lake that is full to the brim began last evening and the rusted sluice gate that is a natural outlet for Lake water has been repaired. Engineers of University of Mysore that is the custodian of the Kukkarahalli Lake repaired the sluice gate at Bogadi Road bund and have released excess water from the Lake to a storm-water drain.

The filling of Lake and the absence of outlets have damaged the Lake bund at a couple of places and as a result, the University has temporarily banned entry into the Lake including for regular morning and evening walkers. Walking was banned considering the safety of the people as many trees were leaning precariously.

Initially, the University authorities tried the syphoning method (acts through capillary action) to drain water using flexible plastic pipes. However, this crude method did not yield the desired results as the pipe was flexible and there were air pockets inside it. People in the know of things said that if a hard plastic pipe was used, the syphoning method would have worked.

Diesel pumps used

Later, the engineers even tried to drain the water with the help of diesel pumps that were procured from the Mysuru City Corporation. As the water quantity was huge, this method too failed. Finally, it was decided to repair the rusted sluice gate on the Bogadi bund to drain excess water. The sluice gate was overhauled for the levers to function smoothly.

The draining process began at 3 pm yesterday and the water is now flowing through Raja Kaluve and is reaching the lake on Nanjangud Road. As the drain is carrying huge quantity of water, it might take a day or two for the water level in Kukkarahalli Lake to recede, said University Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa.

Inflow to the Lake is still high and as the valves of the sluice gate were stuck due to rusting, the sluice gate was blocked. We had to use diesel pumps to drain the excess water. But now as the sluice gate has been repaired, excess water is being let out from there,” the Registrar said.

‘University neglecting Lake’

Environment activists, however blamed the University for neglecting the Lake. “Who is responsible if the sluice gates that have been constructed by the Lake builders rust? Why has the University not thought about it till now? It is due to lack of maintenance that the Lake filled to the brim and also a couple of University buildings have been turned into islands,” said S. Shylajesha, a green activist.

Instead of using scientific methods of draining water, the University engineers used crude methods and became a laughing stock. “While the University has always proudly maintained that it is the custodian of the Lake, little has been done to maintain the picturesque Lake. There are drains that carry sewage water directly into the Lake since years and nothing has been done to prevent it. Whenever there is a solution at sight, the University always cites fund crunch,” he added.