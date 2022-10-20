Minister’s Zumba workout energises walkathon

October 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Hundreds of health enthusiasts and IT professionals of Mysuru city took part in a walkathon organised by Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) as part of the mega event Big Tech Show-2022 this morning.

The five-km walkathon with the theme ‘Pragatiya Parampare Nadige-Samartha Arthika Belavanige Kadege’ (walk towards a tradition of progress and economic development) was flagged-off by the Minister for Higher Education Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Palace North Gate.

The walkathon passed through the Clock Tower, Gandhi Square, Dufferin Clock Tower, D. Devaraj Urs Road, DC Office, Crawford Hall, Maharaja’s College Grounds, Ramaswamy Circle, Sanskrit Patashala, Gun House Circle and Palace South Gate before culminating at the starting point.

Earlier, before flagging-off the event, Dr. Ashwathnarayan along with the participants actively did a Zumba workout and filled the participants with enthusiasm. Participants carried placards with slogans like ‘Karnataka – The Global Innovation and Start-up hub’, ‘Karnataka- Home to more than 400 + Global R&D Centres’, ‘Walk for Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Walk for Women Empowerment’.

KDEM CEO Sanjeev Gupta, Chairman B.V. Naidu, KDEM office-bearers, Big Tech Show organisers and others were present.