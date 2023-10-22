Pt. Rajeev Taranath’s Sarod concert soothes audience at Mysore Palace

October 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Internationally renowned Sarod exponent Pandit Rajeev Taranath transcended music connoisseurs to a different world, with his soulful concert at Mysore Palace last evening.

The 91-year-old Pt. Taranath strung the chords as the ardent music lovers swooned in adulation, with the illuminated Palace serving as a perfect backdrop.

Pt. Taranath, who has a legion of fans worldwide, held the audience with his magical spell, in the accompaniment of percussionists like Pandit Dr. Udayaraj Karpur, Pradyumna Karpur, Dr. Aranya Kumar, Anupam Joshi and Sachin Hampi.

Pt. Rajeev Taranath also had a word of advice for those fighting in the name of Kannada.

“Those raking up an issue for every trivial matter with a warning to blacken the board of other languages, should be aware of the distinct tradition of this land that embraces all, with diversity in integrity being the undertone. It is a gift of the Goddess that should be reciprocated with devotion,” said Pt. Taranath.

Picture shows Vidwan C.A. Sridhar presenting a flute recital at the Palace accompanied by Keshava Chandra and Vidu. Kalyani on flute, Vid. Ramanujam on ghata, Vid. H.K. Narasimhamurthy on violin and Vid. Ravishankar on mridanga.

Earlier, Vidwan C.A. Sridhar presented a flute concert with the mellifluous rendition of compositions like Kayo Shri Gowri… (the State Anthem of erstwhile Mysore Royal family) and Bhagyada Lakshmi Baramma… among several others.

Vidwan C.A. Sridhar was accompanied by Keshava Chandra and Vidu. Kalyani on flute, Vid. H.K. Narasimhamurthy on violin, Vid. Ravishankar on mridanga and Vid. Ramanujam on ghata.

The students of Taralabalu Janapada Siri presenting Mallakhamba at Mysore Palace last evening as part of the Dasara Cultural Programme.

The ‘Dawn-to-Dusk’ cultural programmes from 6 am to 6 pm, which was inaugurated by MLA T.S. Srivatsa, saw an ensemble of artistes presenting various art forms like folk, Hindustani vocal, Karnatak Classical, Light Music, Theatre Songs, Bharatanatyam, Mallakhamba, Nadaswara to name a few.