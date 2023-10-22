Five Bengaluru tourists held for ‘manhandling’ Cops on Dasara duty

October 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Five tourists including two women from Bengaluru were arrested on the charges of assaulting Policemen deputed on Dasara duty here recently. They were later produced before a Court and released on interim bail, with the Judge reprimanding them for their misbehaviour.

The accused are identified as- Umesh, Harish, Dhruva and two women, all residents of Gurappana Palya in Bengaluru. On Oct. 20 at around 8.30 pm, a car in which the accused were travelling was moving near Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle), when Constables Y. Raju and Arun Kaushik, attached to Devaraja Traffic Police Station, along with Scouts & Guides volunteer Muththu, asked them to move fast to avoid traffic jam.

The accused, who were allegedly irked at the Cops, abused and tore their uniform in full public glare. Following this, Devaraja Police had seized their car and filed an FIR against them for behaving rudely, claiming to be the close aides of an MLA and manhandling on duty Police personnel leaving them with injuries.

The video of the incident had also gone viral on a section of social media.