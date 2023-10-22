State-level Dasara cow milking contest: Bengaluru cow yields 46.690-kg milk a day

October 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a state-level milking contest organised as part of the Dasara festival at J.K. Grounds in Mysuru, a cow owned by the family of Yogesh and Geetha Chowdaiah from Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru, claimed the top spot.

The cow demonstrated exceptional performance by yielding 24.850 Kg in the morning session and 21.840-kg in the evening session, achieving a total of 46.690 kg.

The second place went to a cow owned by Gopalakrishna from Dudda village in Mandya district, which produced a total of 36.450 kg of milk. The cow owned by Saarav Vinod of Katappa Garadi street in Devaraja Mohalla, Mysuru, secured third place with a total milk collection of 34.160 kg. The fourth place was claimed by a cow owned by Srinivas of Hompanaghatta in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru rural district, which produced 34.070 kg of milk.

The winners received cash prizes: Rs. 50,000 for the first place, Rs. 40,000 for the second place, Rs. 30,000 for the third place, and Rs. 10,000 for the fourth place. The competition featured 10 contestants from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, and Bengaluru districts.

During an awards ceremony at the venue, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh distributed prizes to the winners. The event also included felicitation of cow owners (Gopalakas) and progressive farmers. Deputy Director of the Veterinary Department, Nagaraju, ZP Secretary Krishnamraju, and members of the Raitha Dasara Sub-Committee were present at the ceremony.