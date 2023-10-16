A feast of flavours, culinary delights at Food Mela

October 16, 2023

Minister appeals people not to waste food as one-third of food prepared in India goes to waste

Mysore/Mysuru: The Dasara Aahara Mela was inaugurated at the Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds yesterday afternoon by Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa.

The Minister himself showcased his culinary skills by preparing a dosa at one of the counters, much to the cheers and applause of the onlookers. MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Kumuda, Joint Director of Food and Civil Supplies Department and G.T. Dinesh Kumar, MUDA Chairman, were present.

This year, the Food Mela is held at a single venue, foregoing the practice of hosting the event at MUDA Grounds near Lalitha Mahal Palace.

Over 150 stalls have been set up to cater to a diverse audience, offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, along with a delectable array of snacks, juices and ice cream.

Minister Muniyappa took the opportunity during his inaugural address to highlight a pressing concern — approximately one-third of the food prepared in the country goes to waste, often within marriage halls and hotels. He pledged to collaborate with the Hotel Owners’ Association to explore solutions that can mitigate this wastage and, in turn, provide for those in need.

In his message, the Minister underscored that while individuals have a right to food, they do not have the right to waste. He announced that the State Government intends to introduce regulations to minimise food wastage and urged visitors to the food mela to consume only what they can eat.

This year’s mela appeals to a wide spectrum of palates, offering a fusion of modern and traditional cuisines, including a variety of foods such as doughnuts, pizzas, burgers, continental dishes, street food, desserts, regional specialties like biryanis, akki roti, Jowar roti and more.

A unique highlight of this year’s festival is the inclusion of tribal food from various tribal hamlets across the State.

In addition to the diverse Karnataka offerings, visitors can relish a wide range of dishes from various regions, including Mandya, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Chikkamagalur, coastal Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, North Eastern states, and Marathi-style food.

The festival offers something for everyone’s palate.