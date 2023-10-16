Mahila Dasara Sub-Committee hosts Rangoli Contest at Palace premises
October 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Mysuru Dasara, Mahila Dasara Sub-Committee-2023 had organised a Rangoli Contest for women in front of Mysore Palace this morning.

A total of 100 women from different parts of the district enthusiastically participated in the contest by drawing colourful and attractive Rangolis which added more glitter to the prevailing festival mood at the Palace premises.

With full of vibrant colours, Rangolis drawn by women featured Nandi which appeared similar to the one atop Chamundi Hill and a young girl holding the Tricolour as well as various attractive designs, among others.

The Rangoli Contest was inaugurated by MLA T.S. Srivatsa. Speaking on the occasion, Srivatsa said that Rangoli symbolises our culture and tradition. “Our women draw Rangolis not only on the day of festivals but also everyday and this tradition is being followed since a long time. Like every year, Rangoli contest is being organised this year also during Dasara season, which is commendable. The enthusiasm of the participants reaffirms the interest and concern of women towards our culture and tradition,” he added.

Prize winners

First prize – Hemalata, Kumbarageri; 2nd – M. Kusuma, Ramanuja Road and 3rd – C. Jayalakshmi, Yadavagiri.

Consolation prizes – Aruna Mallesh, Chamaraja Mohalla, B. Harshita, Ashokapuram and Savithramma, K.N. Pura.

Mahila Dasara features various competitions for women and cultural programmes at J.K. Grounds till Oct. 20 and prizes will be distributed at the valedictory of Mahila Dasara to be held on Oct. 20 between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm.

Deputy Director of Women & Child Welfare Department Basavaraju and all Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) of the District were present on the occasion.

