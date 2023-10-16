HDK lashes out at State Government
HDK lashes out at State Government

October 16, 2023

Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and his wife offer prayers at Chamundi Hill Temple

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the State Congress Government of indulging in corrupt practices, JD(S) Legislature Party Leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) said that the day is not far off when people come to the streets against the current dispensation for its misrule and misdeeds.

Speaking to presspersons after seeking the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill here this morning, Kumaraswamy maintained that no development works are going on in the State. Asserting that the Siddharamaiah Government is busy only in implementing its five Pre-poll Guarantees, he said there were many instances in the past where corruption allegations erupted against the Government.

Kumaraswamy also demanded a transparent and thorough probe into crores of money that was found in the houses of Contractors and their associates during the recent Income Tax (IT) raids in Bengaluru. He alleged that the Contractors, who have come under the scanner of Agencies, were close to Congress leaders.

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy, accompanied by his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy, a former MLA, visited Srikanteshwara Temple at Nanjangud here and offered prayers to the deity.

