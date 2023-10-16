CM launches Dasara wrestling bouts

October 16, 2023

30 pairs including girls vie for titles amid cheering spectators

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah launched the Dasara wrestling bouts by lifting the traditional wooden mace at Sri Devaraj Urs Multi-purpose Stadium at Karnataka Exhibition Authority premises here yesterday.

In the inaugural bout between Pailwan Karthik Kaate of Davangere and Pailwan Vicky of Delhi, the CM patted the shoulders of both the wrestlers signalling the start of the bout and sat in the front row of the arena to witness the bouts for over 30 minutes.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Maha-devappa, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MLAs Tanveer Sait, T.S. Srivatsa, K. Harishgowda, Anil Chikkamadu, A.R. Krishnamurthy and Ravishankar, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manjegowda and others also witnessed the bouts along with the CM.

On the inaugural day yesterday, 30 pair of wrestlers entered the arena to contest the bouts. In a few prominent bouts between Pailwan Karthik Kaate of Davangere and Pailwan Vicky of Delhi; Pailwan Sunil Padatare of Belgaum and Pailwan Rahul Rati of Haryana, the bouts went on for over 30 minutes with the wrestlers showing equal aggressiveness.

In the girls’ division, Pailwan Spoorthi of Mandya wrestled against Pailwan Jahnavi of Bannur and Pailwan Amulya of Mandya fought against Pailwan Sinchana of Rammanahalli. While Pailwan Janhavi won the first bout, Pailwan Sinchana won the second bout.

In other bouts, Pailwan Ashokapuram Ravi lost against Pailwan Sakkali Manu; Pailwan Somashekar of Kalasiddanahundi won against Pailwan Balachandra of Melapura; Pailwan Gangaraju of Channarayapatna lost to Pailwan Vikash Chatpat of Veeranagere; Pailwan A.S. Pramod of Mellahalli lost to Pailwan Nischith of Hongalli; Pailwan N.K. Kumar of Nanjangud won against Pailwan L. Jayanth of Ashokapuram; Pailwan Abhishek of Kolar lost to Pailwan Shakti Ramesh from Mayanna Garadi.

Pailwan Sumanth of Naganahalli lost to Pailwan Mohammed Zaid of Mysuru; Pailwan Adarsh of Kanakapura lost to Pailwan Samarth of Ashokapuram; Pailwan Ashish of M.G. Koppal lost to Pailwan Praveen Kumar of Mellahalli; Pailwan D. Gagan lost to Pailwan Manoj Kumar of Kumbarakoppal; Pailwan R. Dhanush from Mitai Annanavara Garadi lost to Pailwan P.T. Darshan of T. Narasipur; Pailwan Rihan Khan lost to Pailwan C. Nandan of Naguvinahalli; Pailwan N.S. Darshan lost to Pailwan Harish Nayaka of Malavalli.

Pailwan T. Varun of Paduvarahalli lost to Pailwan Mohankumar of T. Narasipur; Pailwan Mahadevaprasad of Ashokapuram lost to Pailwan Jayasurya of Naguvinahalli; Pailwan S. Jayanth of Kalasiddanahundi lost to Pailwan Ullas of Kyathamaranahalli; Pailwan C. Nagendra of Malavalli lost to Pailwan M. Pradeep of Udbur; Pailwan Prafullagowda of Bannur lost to Pailwan J. Mahesh of Bogadi and Pailwan Anand of Hunsur lost to Pailwan Abhishek of Gundlupet.

The inaugural day saw the wrestling arena full to its capacity with spectators cheering for the favourite wrestler through claps and whistles.