FIR will be filed, says ZP CEO after calling on Pt. Taranath 

October 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: After reports emerged regarding certain officials demanding money from the renowned Sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, who is also the Deputy Special Officer of the Dasara Cultural Sub-Committee, visited Pandit Taranath’s residence in Kuvempunagar this morning and engaged in a discussion with the celebrated artiste.

Following the meeting, Gayathri addressed reporters and stated that the incident involving the demand for a commission would be thoroughly investigated, and an FIR (First Information Report) would be filed. “We are taking this matter very seriously, and appropriate action will be taken after the investigation,” she affirmed.

Accompanying Gayathri were V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, the Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Department and Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, the Assistant Director. Furthermore, Gayathri mentioned, “We will explore the possibility of including Pandit Rajeev Taranath’s performance in the cultural schedule.”

Meanwhile, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has instructed officials to probe the commission-related incident. “Regardless of whoever is responsible for tarnishing the cultural heritage of the city, it is imperative to conduct a thorough investigation and take stringent action against those involved,” the Minister asserted.