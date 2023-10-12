Emergency testing alarm sound emerge from phones
October 12, 2023

Government testing alert message for Android, iOS users with loud buzzer-like sound

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has been conducting tests of an emergency alert system, aimed at improving emergency communication during disasters.

This initiative, launched in July, underwent a recent test on Sept. 15 and also this morning, where Android and iOS users received an “Emergency Alert” message.

The message, labelled “Emergency alert: Extreme,” was sent in English and Kannada (for Karnataka users) and clarified that it was a sample testing message, urging recipients to ignore it, as no action was required.

The purpose of this testing is to evaluate the Pan-India Emergency Alert System implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which seeks to enhance public safety by providing timely alerts during emergencies.

The alert system was dispatched to various devices, including smartwatches. Apple Watch Ultra users received both a text message and an audible alert with vibration. The system is designed to override the silent mode on smartphones to ensure that users are alerted, even if their phones are set to silent.

The DoT collaborated with the NDMA to implement the ‘Cell Broadcast Alert System.’ This system aims to provide real-time alerts during disasters such as tsunamis, flash floods, earthquakes and landslides, with the goal of enhancing public safety in emergency situations.

It is a cutting-edge technology allowing the transmission of urgent and time-sensitive disaster management messages to all mobile devices within a specified geographical area, whether recipients are residents or visitors.

This system ensures the widespread and timely dissemination of crucial emergency information, enabling Government agencies and emergency services to keep the public informed during critical situations. It is often used for delivering emergency alerts such as severe weather warnings, public safety messages, evacuation instructions and other vital updates.

During the testing phase, individuals will receive simulated emergency alerts on their mobile devices, clearly marked as ‘SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE’ to avoid confusion. The Government aims to assess the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency alert broadcasting capabilities of various mobile operators and cell broadcast systems in different regions across the country.

