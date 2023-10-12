Digital Smart Baggage Lockers facility for travellers at City Railway Station

October 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With Dasara round the corner, the Railways have come to the help of scores of tourists visiting the city, by setting up a Digital Smart Baggage Lockers system at the Railway Station here.

The tourists arriving in the city with heavy bags and baggages need not carry their luggage all along, from now onwards as they can make use of the locker system, which has been set up at Platform No.1 of the city Railway Station.

The Digital Locker system uses the Internet of Things (IoT) technology for smart and safe handling of heavy luggage, at an affordable price. Cloak Tech Solutions Private Limited has provided the technology for Safe Cloak service of the Digital Smart Luggage Locker System, which was first established at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station in Karnataka. The Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager has now taken initiatives for setting up this system in the city Railway Station too.

The lockers are classified as medium size, big size and large size. The usage fee for medium sized locker is prized at Rs.40 for 6 hours and Rs.80 for 24 hours duration, while that for big size locker is Rs.60 for 6 hours and Rs.120 for 24 hours and that for large size is Rs.120 for 6 hours and Rs.240 for 24 hours.

At present, there are 5 medium size, 6 big size and 4 large size lockers.

There is a QR Code digital payment facility.

Though the lockers are safe and free from any damages, lockers are covered under a Rs. 5,000 insurance for any theft or loss of luggage.

For details call Mob: 95358-83452 or 80508-15929.