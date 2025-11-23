Tourist info boards installed at City Railway Station

November 23, 2025

SWR plans video guides for visitors

Mysore/Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, has introduced new facilities to help visitors explore major tourist destinations in and around the city. A detailed information board featuring photographs of attractions along with route maps has been installed on the station premises.

The board lists key tourist spots and their distance from the railway station, including Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill, Railway Museum, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), St. Philomena’s Church, Jaganmohan Palace, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, and KRS Dam.

It also provides essential visitor information such as opening and closing hours, weekly holidays and directions to City Bus Stand, Sub-Urban Bus Stand, Airport and pre-paid auto services.

Additionally, a ‘Margadarshak’ Smart Digital Navigation System poster has been put up inside the station. Visitors can scan the QR code to access details about emergency services, amenities for the specially-abled, lifts, administrative offices, food stalls, drinking water points, rest rooms, ticket counters, toilets, ATMs and entry/exit points.

SWR Mysuru Division Public Relations Officer Girish Dharmaraj Kalagonda said that short 15-second video clips showcasing tourist spots and city routes will soon be produced for easy reference. These clips will be played on TV screens installed on the platforms, he added.