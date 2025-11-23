Mega rally marks 77th NCC Day celebrations

November 23, 2025

NCC Cadets learn essence of patriotism and service at school level: MP

Mysore/Mysuru: “NCC Cadets learn the essence of patriotism and service at the school level itself. Therefore, it is important to create awareness among all students about joining the NCC to gain valuable exposure to national service,” said MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the 77th NCC (National Cadet Corps) Day celebrations organised by the NCC Group Headquarters, Mysuru, at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road this morning.

“It can be said that the NCC forms the backbone of the country’s Armed Forces, as many officers and other personnel receive their foundational training here,” Yaduveer noted.

Pointing out that an NCC Academy is coming up at Alanahalli in Mysuru, he added that plans are reportedly underway to establish an NCC Cyber Cadet Corps, with Bengaluru-Mysuru proposed as a future national hub for cyber training, civil-military fusion, and youth skilling in emerging domains.

The event featured prize distribution to outstanding Cadets and a variety of cultural programmes presented by Cadets of the NCC Group, Mysuru, which covers five districts.

Col. Rohit Thakur, Group Commander, NCC Headquarters, Mysuru, was the guest of honour.

Earlier, a mega rally, comprising over 1,200 NCC Cadets and officers, was taken out from Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Hotel Metropole Circle) on JLB Road to Kalamandira. Before the rally commenced, Cadets offered floral tributes to the statue of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa.

Those present included Col. Hitesh Kala, Training Officer, NCC Group Headquarters, Mysuru; Col. S.J.S. Sandhar, Commanding Officer, 13 Karnataka Battalion NCC and Administrative Officer Lt. Col. Y.K. Sanjeev; Col. Siddarth Vatsayan, Commanding Officer, 14 Karnataka Battalion, and Administrative Officer Lt. Col. Sandeep; Col. Vivek Savanagouder, Commanding Officer, 16 Karnataka Battalion; Col. C.P.S. Soemwal, Commanding Officer, 3 Karnataka Girls Battalion; Lt. Col. Ananta, Commanding Officer, 1 Karnataka Engineer Company; Group Captain (Retd.) Nanjan Saravanan, NCC; Dr. Anil Thomas, President, Alumni of 4 Kar Air Squadron NCC; Founder and Secretary Uma Venkatesh; Organising Committee Head Panduranga Rao; Fg. Officer Mohit, M.P. Shamala and others.