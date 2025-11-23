‘PM Modi’s Viksit Bharat concept stems from Swami Vivekananda’s spiritual foundation’

November 23, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, has opined that, Viksit Bharat, the ambitious concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stems from the spiritual thoughts of Swami Vivekananda.

Yaduveer Wadiyar, as a chief guest, was speaking at a session on the topic ‘Analysis of Ramakrishna Vidyalaya’s Academic Services: The Contribution of Mysore Royal Family for the Thoughts of Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramahamsa,’ organised as part of the centenary year celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, in city yesterday.

“Mysuru, aims to be a developed city among Viksit Bharat. The thoughts of Swami Vivekananda still hold relevance and the essence of old Mysuru culture can be still experienced in Sri Ramakrishna Ashram. The spiritual and academic environment of yore, along with the amenities to lead a quality life, can be still witnessed in both the school and ashram,” he said.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say, Swami Vivekananda, had a bigger influence in Mysore Kingdom, becoming popular for its administrative acumen. The genus of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, also lies in Swami Vivekananda, as the latter had discussed with JRD Tata (Founder of Tata Institute of Science which later became IISc).

“Tata, while discussing with Swami Vivekananda, had told how his proposal had met with a cold response, from the Governments of all provinces. Swami Vivekananda, had directed Tata towards Mysore province, assuring a positive response. It was how IISc was established.”

It is known to all, Swami Vivekananda, had visited Mysuru, during the reign of Chamaraja Wadiyar X. The Maharaja, breathed his last in Kolkata, and the epitaph stands there still and is revered as ‘Mysore Temple.’ It gives a feeling that, Maharaja is nestled in the environs of Belur Math (the headquarters of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Belur in Kolkata.

A documentary titled ‘Sri Ramakrishna Ashram’s 100 years’ that provided an insight into the visit of Swamiji Vivekananda to Mysuru, three-acre land granted by erstwhile Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar for the Ashram and the evolution of Ashram as a centre of faith and devotion.

The students displayed their oratory skills, by analysing the letter correspondence between Swami Vivekananda and then Dewan Seshadri Iyer.

M.N. Tanmay, a student of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala, who had scored 100 percent marks in SSLC exams, was honoured with Best Achiever Gold Medal. Srinivas Achar, an alumnus of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala, who is presently pursuing his Engineering degree, was honoured with Best Personality Gold Medal.

Chief Executive Officer of Niti Aayog B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Principal-Secretary of the Finance Department, Government of Karnataka, Ritesh Kumar Singh were the chief guests.

President of Mysuru Sri Ramakrishna Ashram Swami Muktidanandaji, Correspondent of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala Swami Yukteshanandaji and Principal T.K. Chandrashekar were present.

Students acrobatics steal the show

As part of the centenary year celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru and platinum jubilee celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala, the students of Vidyashala, mesmerised the audience with their skills in acrobatics and various other arts at the school stadium.

While one team of students, showed their skills in bandset, another team performed acrobatics. The march past, in sync with the bandset and students performing various acts with a reflective foldable stick, akin to torchlight parade, received applause from the gathering.

Over 410 students, performed with grace and dignity, braving the sudden downpour.

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was scheduled to take part as a chief guest, was conspicuous by her absence. However, the Minister had sent a message, that was read before the gathering.