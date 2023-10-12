Dasara wrestling contest to have 220 pairs
October 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Dasara wrestling contest (Naada Kusti) will take place from Oct. 15 to 21 for which the pairing of wrestlers was held on Sunday last at P. Kalingarao Gaana Mantapa in Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

As many as 220 pairs were finalised after completion of the process, which was jointly launched by MLAs K. Harishgowda and T.S. Srivatsa.

Over 500 wrestlers from different districts of the State, of whom more than 70 were less than 17 years of age, took part in the pairing process. Speaking on the occasion, Srivatsa said that wrestling is the pride of Mysuru. But it is unfortunate that wrestling comes to limelight in the city only during Dasara, he said adding that the authorities must facilitate organisation of wrestling activities throughout the year.

The Dasara wrestling poster was released on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, SP Seema Latkar, DCPs M. Muthuraj and Jahnavi, Additional SP B.N. Nandini, who is also the Dasara Wrestling Committee Special Officer, Secretary Ravishankar and others were present.

