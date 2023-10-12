CM to inaugurate Dasara wrestling bouts on Oct. 15

October 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah will inaugurate Dasara wrestling matches, organised by the Dasara Wrestling Sub-Committee, on Oct. 15 at 4 pm at Sri Devaraj Urs Multipurpose Stadium in Karnataka Exhibition Authority premises in city.

Announcing this at a press meet at the District Police auditorium here yesterday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr. B.N. Nandini, who is also the Dasara Wrestling Sub-Committee Deputy Special Officer, said that traditional wrestling bouts on mud, point wrestling and arm wrestling bouts will be held in which men, women and specially-abled wrestlers from various district across the State and from Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi will participate.

Winners in various categories will be conferred Dasara Kishore, Dasara Kesari, Dasara Kanteerava and Mysuru Division’s Dasara Kumar and Dasara Kishori titles.

Wrestlers participating in State-level Dasara Kishore bouts should be between 57 and 65 kgs and the winner will be presented with a 500 gram silver mace and a cash prize.

For Dasara Kanteerava bouts, wrestlers should be over 86 kgs in weight and the winner will be presented with a silver mace weighing 1.250 kg.

Women wrestlers participating in Dasara Kishori bouts should be between 57 and 62 kg and the winner will be presented with a 500 gram silver mace. For Dasara Kesari bouts, wrestlers should be between 74 and 86 kgs and the winner will receive a silver mace weighing one kilogram.

Dasara Kumar bouts have been organised for wrestlers from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Chikkamagalur, Mangaluru and Udupi districts. Participants should be over 74 kgs and the winner will get a 750 gram silver mace.

Point wrestling has been organised by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports in which 205 pair of wrestlers will take part in traditional wrestling bouts in mud. The winners will be presented with Mayor Cup, Sahukar Channaiah Cup and Mysuru Wadiyar Cup besides presenting honorarium.

The pairs who reach the final round have to take part in Marpit bouts every day and the CM Cup Wrestling final bout will take place on Oct. 20.

The details of wrestling bouts are as follows:

Oct. 16: From 8 am to 2 pm, the weight of all wrestlers will be taken and from 3 pm to 4 pm wrestling bouts will take place.

Oct. 17: From 8 am to 2 pm, the weight of wrestlers participating in Dasara Kishore, Dasara Kesari, Dasara Kanteerava and Mysuru Division’s Dasara Kumar and Dasara Kishori will be taken. From 7 am to 12 noon and again from 2 pm to 3 pm, wrestling matches of all categories in the CM Cup will be held.

Oct. 18: Wrestling bouts of all categories and CM Cup matches will be held from 7 am to 12 noon and again from 2 pm to 3 pm.

Oct. 19: From 7 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 3 pm, quarter final and semi final matches.

Oct. 20: Repechage of all categories, bouts for the third place and the CM Cup final bout will be held from 7 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 3 pm.

Oct. 21: Final bouts of Dasara Kishore, Dasara Kesari, Dasara Kanteerava and Mysuru Division’s Dasara Kumar and Dasara Kishori will be held from 2 pm to 8 pm.