Jumbo Circus: 260 artistes to entertain Dasara visitors for 40 days from tomorrow
October 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Come Dasara, the Big Top will pitch its tent in the city. This year, the popular Jumbo Circus has pitched tent at the vast ground behind Mysuru Zoo in Nazarbad to entertain the people of Mysuru and tourists for 40 days. The show will commence tomorrow.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, the Jumbo Circus spokesperson S.V. Nagesh said that erstwhile Royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa would inaugurate the Circus show at 6.30 pm tomorrow (Oct.13), following which the first show will  begin at 7 pm.

There will be three shows every day (1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm). Entry tickets are priced at Rs.100, Rs.150, Rs.200 and Rs.300. There will be advanced booking only for Rs.300 ticket and booking may be made by calling Mob: 79911-72237 or 94967-90336, he said.

The Circus has over 260 artistes including from foreign countries such as Ethiopia. These artistes will display a variety of breathtaking acts, he said and appealed the people to visit the Circus in large numbers.

He further said that there are plans for entry of school children  at discounted ticket prices in the last 15 days of the show.

Jumbo Circus PRO Premnath was present at the press meet.

