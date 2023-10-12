Sleeping high-tech musical fountain of Brindavan Gardens
Srirangapatna: Despite the completion of the works of the main musical fountain at the Brindavan Gardens, tourists are left waiting as authorities are struggling to secure an inaugural date from the Minister. The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) is eager to unveil this modern marvel, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.6 crore, but awaits an auspicious day designated by the Office of the Water Resources Minister.

Due to the absence of the fountain, the number of tourists to the Dam has drastically decreased as they primarily come to see the musical fountain. The innovative fountain boasts of laser, fire and snow effects, including movable and rotating nozzles, all choreographed to the rhythm of music. Regrettably, the existing musical fountain has been silent for the past eight months.

The contract for rejuvenating the fountain was awarded in July 2023 with a stipulated two-month deadline. This comprehensive endeavour included the Russian Fountain, Cauvery Fountain and two fountains near the ticket counter, one inside and the other outside.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Farooq Abu, CNNL Assistant Executive Engineer confirmed that the fountain is scheduled to be opened on Oct. 15, Sunday, the day of Dasara inauguration.

He said, “Works commenced in March this year, and we are eagerly awaiting the inauguration date as all the works have been completed. Also, the Cauvery issue came up followed by intensive protests and we did not want to take the risk,” he said. He admitted that the number of tourists to the KRS Dam has decreased in the absence of the musical fountain.

