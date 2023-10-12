Bad roads mar joy of going to Brindavan Gardens

October 12, 2023

Unsuspecting tourists trapped in cesspool of poor sanitation.

Defunct CCTV cameras and metal detectors.

Chaos at parking area and more.

Both entry and exit to and from Brindavan Gardens a nightmare.

By Vinay Karekura

Srirangapatna: The once delightful drive from Mysuru to Brindavan Gardens and Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam at Srirangapatna Taluk in Mandya district has become nightmarish for the local visitors and tourists.

Reason: The roads from KRS to Srirangapatna, Pump House Circle and Paper Mill Circle are marred by potholes and slush-filled pools.

Notably, the State Government, via Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), rakes in a substantial revenue, amounting to lakhs of rupees daily, through entry gate collections. The entry fee to Brindavan Gardens is Rs. 50 per person and on an average, 15,000 tourists visit every weekend and even the regular number of visitors are as high as 5,000 to 8,000.

However, the deplorable road conditions may discourage thousands of tourists to visit the Gardens this Dasara.

Slush pool

Consider the lamentable state of the road that connects the KRS Dam entry point to the Cauvery Statue, a route frequently used by tourists, VIPs and Ministers also to reach the Royal Orchid Brindavan Garden Hotel. This narrow, non-asphalted road is riddled with potholes, some deep enough to swallow a vehicle’s wheel. Consistent rainfall and accumulating slush have transformed what should be a pleasant journey into a distressing experience.

Even the roads surrounding Srirangapatna, especially the Pump House to Paper Mill Circle that connects KRS Dam with Infosys Campus, Mysuru City and Srirangapatna are riddled with potholes, uneven surfaces, broken edges and any careless move will land a vehicle in a ditch.

Due to the importance of KRS Dam and its popularity as a tourist destination, frequent traffic congestion occurs on this road, especially during the peak tourist season and festival times like Dasara. The road often struggles to handle the influx of visitors.

Inadequate sanitation

In fact, the sorry state of affairs of the Dam extends from inadequate sanitation to non-functional security equipment, casting a shadow over the travel experience to this popular destination.

Visitors are confronted with a significant dearth of decent restroom facilities. With only three toilets available for the multitude of tourists, the conditions of these facilities are deplorable, marked by poor maintenance, lack of water supply and the absence of new toilets.

Unkempt drinking water facilities are marred by wild vegetation growth within the cement and tile basins, rusty taps and an offensive odour emanating from the drinking water area. Furthermore, the absence of shelters leaves visitors vulnerable to rain, while the insufficient lighting plunges many areas into darkness.

Non-functional CCTV cameras

Security measures at KRS Dam are equally woeful, with inoperative CCTV cameras and non-functional metal detectors at the entrance. Dust-covered luggage scanners rust a way, unmended.

Despite a substantial investment in installing over 80 CCTV cameras throughout the premises, none are operational. The batteries powering these cameras have been damaged by inclement weather, yet repair efforts are conspicuously lacking.

Road repair works have begun

Speaking to Star of Mysore, CNNL Assistant Executive Engineer Farooq Abu said that tenders have been called to repair the road and fill the potholes from Paper Mill Circle to the Brindavan Garden. Works have started and the potholes are being fixed and resurfaced, he said.

Abu added that the soon, upgradation works will also begin to set up new basic facilities including drinking water and toilets.

“Most of the facilities that are available now have been constructed when the Dam was opened. All the improvements will be taken up when the Dam will be upgraded,” he added.

New RO (Reverse Osmosis) drinking water plants will come up soon and the work have already started, he said.

Foreign tourists forced to produce passports, visas at KRS

In a perplexing contradiction, while the Government actively promotes tourism during the Dasara festival, making extensive efforts to attract international visitors, foreign tourists at KRS face undue scrutiny, harassment and inconvenience. The practice of demanding passports and visas upon entry, despite no official order mandating such checks, has led to countless tourists being denied access. This verification at the entrance to KRS, poses unwarranted hardships, to foreign tourists. Everyday, many foreigners are being turned away from the entry gates.