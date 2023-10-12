Mahisha Dasara and Chamundi Betta Chalo: Ban order in city

October 12, 2023

Sec. 144 CrPC from today midnight till 6 am on Oct. 14

Mysore/Mysuru: As the organisers of both Mahisha Dasara and Chamundi Betta Chalo programmes appear defiant, despite the City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth denying permission to conduct the events tomorrow (Oct. 13), the Police Commissioner has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC effective from today midnight at 12 till 6 am on Oct.14, in the limits of Police Commissionerate including Chamundi Hill, excluding the interiors of Town Hall.

According to a notification issued from the Office of Police Commissioner this noon, during the prohibitory orders no procession, protest, rally and bike rally are allowed. Also no raising slogans for and against, celebrating by bursting fire crackers, assembly of five and more persons in a group and any public meeting. Use of sound systems, erection of flex, banner and distribution of pamphlets and procession of idols are also banned.

Any organisation or public, who violate the prohibitory order and make attempt to organise any meeting, take out procession, stage protest and rally or any such gatherings will be considered as unlawful assembly of people and suitable legal action will be initiated against them.

However, this order is not applicable to any marriage functions, funeral, school, college and exam-goers, the notification stated.

The Police Commissioner has issued this prohibitory orders, following a report from Deputy Director of State Intelligence Wing, Mysuru district, about the possibilities of gathering of 6,554 people from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Mandya districts for Mahisha Dasara celebrations in city.

On the other hand, ACP of Krishnaraja Sub-Division had also submitted a report recommending the Police Commissioner to issue ban orders.

With the inauguration of Dasara festival scheduled on Oct. 15, lakhs of people are expected to descend on the city from in and outside the country and also different States. Amid this, if peace, law and order of the city faces a threat and public properties are damaged due to Mahisha Dasara celebration, there are possibilities of threat to the smooth going of all the Dasara programmes.

Considering the aforementioned reasons, DCP (Law and Order) had also recommended for promulgating prohibitory orders in Chamundi Hill and the area around Mahishasura statue under Section 144 CrPC from the midnight of Oct. 12 till 6 am on Oct.14.