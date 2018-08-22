Outflow to river from KRS stopped after 40 days
Outflow to river from KRS stopped after 40 days

Mandya: With the intensity of rain coming down in Kodagu district, the outflow from KRS Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district to the river has been stopped from today morning after a gap of 40 days. However, water is being released from the dam to canals.

With heavy rains in Cauvery River catchment areas in Kodagu district, the dam had been receiving huge inflow, following which 15,000 to 1.5 lakh cusecs of water was being released from the dam all these days. But the decreased inflow into the reservoir following less rains, has made the authorities to stop the outflow into the river.

August 22, 2018

