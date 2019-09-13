I don’t want to hear alibis, Somanna tells MCC, CESC officials

September 13, 2019

Mysuru: “Most of the city areas including the Central Business District are pitch dark in the absence of streetlights and most of the footpaths have gaping holes waiting to take in victims. I don’t need your stories and excuses. Get on to work immediately.” These were the words of an irritated Mysuru District Minister V. Somanna who inspected the Raja Marga and certain stretches around the Mysore Palace last night.

A visibly upset Somanna chided the authorities of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) for not taking up works even as Dasara is just days away. “How can you expect pedestrians to walk on these footpaths and there are no streetlights to at least see the gaping holes,” he questioned.

When the officials tried to explain the situation, Somanna waved his hand and said, “Don’t tell me stories and give excuses. It is your job and it has to be completed at any cost,” he said. “I don’t want to hear alibis. I must see the streetlights burning and footpaths repaired,” he added.

Directing CESC officials, who pointed fingers at the MCC for lack of streetlights, Somanna told them not to depend on MCC. “If need be, I will speak to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and get you special grants,” he said. He directed the authorities to repair all footpaths on priority and open the locked Subway near the Exhibition Grounds.

Later speaking to reporters, Somanna said that five exclusive teams have been set up and the teams will visit each of the 65 wards and repair streetlights. MCC and CESC have been directed to replace the bulbs on all defunct traditional lamp posts in the Central Business District, he added.

MLAs G.T. Devegowda and L. Nagendra, MP Pratap Simha, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, MCC DC N.M. Shashikumar, CESC Managing Director Dr. H.N. Gopalkrishna and others were present.