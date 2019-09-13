Adivasis take out colourful procession

September 13, 2019

Mysuru: More than 500 Adivasis from different parts of the country, attired in their traditional costumes, took out a colourful procession in city this morning.

The procession, as part of the two-day ‘International Day of the World’s Indigenous People,’ organised by Adivasi Samanvay Manch and Original Adivasi Vedike-Karnataka, began from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in front of Mysore Palace and as it approached K.R.Circle, it took a turn to the left and entered the City Bus Stand premises (as K.R. Circle is now a restricted area as it is a Dasara procession route) and then reached New Sayyaji Rao Road.

It passed Mysuru City Corporation Building and took a right turn to Chamaraja Double Road and after crossing Ramaswamy Circle, it entered the Centenary Hall of Maharaja’s College where the conference is being held.

The procession which drew everyone’s attention saw tribals like Jenu Kurabas, Kadu Kurubas, Soligas, Konda, Gond and other ethnic tribes dressed in traditional costumes, performing dances reflecting their culture and traditions.

The intention of organising the procession was to also show the problems the tribal communities are facing, the rights, the way basic facilities and government schemes they have been deprived of, said one of the organisers.

Adivasi Samanvay Manch Gujarat Chairman Amar Singh Choudhary, Convenor Fr. Nicholas Barla and others participated in the procession.