ADGP Amar Kumar Pandey holds Dasara Security meeting

September 13, 2019

Mysuru: With the world famous Dasara festival just 16 days away, ADGP (Law & order) Amar Kumar Pandey, held a meeting with the City Police, the second one in just over 10 days, at the city Police Commissioner’s office here this morning.

Pandey after receiving inputs on all aspects of Dasara security arrangements, asked the City Police to submit an accurate estimate on the number of personnel, along with their rankings, required to be deployed in the city for the 10-day festival and also to specify the date on which the first batch of Police personnel from outside districts should come.

Receiving inputs on the cultural programmes and other Dasara events and the venues, the ADGP directed the Police to ensure that there is no security lapse anywhere during the grand Dasara.

Asking the City Police to install CC Cameras at all public places, including Railway Stations, Bus Stands, Dasara Procession route (Rajamarga), Torchlight parade grounds, tourist spots in and around the city, lodges, hotels, restaurants etc., he instructed the police to work out security measures to be taken during VVIP, VIPs, Governor and other top guests, much ahead, so as to be not found wanting at crucial times.

Giving tips on appropriate use of all Police forces that one in command, including CAR, DAR, KSRP, Mounted Police, Chamundi Commando Force etc., the ADGP suggested stationing of mobile control rooms at all vantage and key points.

Directing the Police for thorough and proper checks of hotels, lodges, restaurants etc., in view of terror threats, Pandey asked the Traffic Police to prepare a blue print on easing traffic congestion in the city, as lakhs of tourists from across the country and the globe are expected to throng the city during Dasara.

Stressing on the need for preventing any untoward incident during Dasara, the ADGP emphasised on the need for maintaining round the clock vigil and to keep a close tab on the movement of suspicious persons.

The City Police presented a power-point presentation on Dasara security arrangements and their readiness for ensuring a peaceful and incident free Dasara. Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, DCPs M. Muthuraj, B.T. Kavitha and Channaiah, ACPs and Inspectors were present.