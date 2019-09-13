Adivasi welfare is priority: Somanna

September 13, 2019

Mysuru: Mysuru District Minister V. Somanna assured that the State Government will give priority for providing basic facilities and overall development of tribal (Adivasis) communities.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day ‘International Day of the World’s Indigenous People’ with the theme ‘Prevention from Extinction of Indigenous Languages’ organised by Adivasi Samanvay Manch and Original Adivasi Vedike-Karnataka at Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall, yesterday.

Since thousands of years, tribal communities have been deprived of being in the mainstream of the society and have been robbed of government schemes.

There are significant number of tribals in Karnataka and the country and they have to be assimilated in the mainstream of the society. In the hamlets of H.D. Kote, the government has plans to provide electricity and constructing houses, he said.

Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute (KSTRI) Director T. T. Basvanagouda said that out of the 50 ST communities in the State, Jenu Kurabas and Koraga are the most backward and deprived of facilities. Both the State and Central governments are introducing a variety of programmes for the welfare of the community, he said.

The State government had no data of the socio-economic status of the tribal communities and hence KSTRI had submitted 35 reports. The Institute also conducted a health survey of Jenu Kurubas and submitted a report to the Union Government, he said.

United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, New York, Phoolman Chaudhary, Adivasi Samanvay Manch Chairman Amar Singh Choudhary, Adivasi Samanvay Manch Convenors Fr. Nicholas Barla, Ashok Choudhary, Researcher Dr. Abhay Kaksha, Senior Social Mentor Dr. Jaripiyas, Land Rights Activist S.R. Hiremath, State Mool Nivasi Vedike President K.N. Vittal, Treasurer Krishnamurthy, Assistant Professor Dr. Sheela Khare, Dr. A.R. Vasavi, Dr. Prashanth, Dr. Siddapppa, Dr. Jyothi and several Adivasi Association leaders were present.

There are nearly 1,000 Adivasis from 22 States participating in the conference.