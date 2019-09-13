Cannon firing test for Dasara Jumbos at Mysore Palace

September 13, 2019

Mysuru: The Special Cannon Unit of Mysuru City Police conducted cannon firing test for Dasara Jumbos for the first time this year. The test was conducted to acclimatise the elephants to the bombarding sound that come from cannons. Out of the 13 elephants, only 11 took part as Abhimanyu has been shifted to Bandipur to participate in Tiger trapping operation and Varalakshmi did not participate as she is pregnant.

Meanwhile, elephants Dhananjaya, Vikram and Eshwara looked a little frightened in today’s test. Apart from the elephants, 25 horses were brought to the parking space near Kote Maramma Temple where the test was held. The Police fired 3 rounds using 6 cannons and later one round each using three cannons.

ADGP (Law and Order) Amar Kumar Pandey , City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, DCP M. Muthuraj, DCF Alexender, Palace Security ACP Chandrashekar. Veterinarian Dr. D.N. Nagaraj, RFO Surendra and others were present.