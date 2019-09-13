Cannon firing test for Dasara Jumbos at Mysore Palace
News

Cannon firing test for Dasara Jumbos at Mysore Palace

September 13, 2019

Mysuru:  The Special Cannon Unit of Mysuru City Police conducted cannon firing test for Dasara Jumbos for the first time this year. The test was conducted to acclimatise the elephants to the bombarding sound that come from cannons. Out of the 13 elephants, only 11 took part as Abhimanyu has been shifted to Bandipur to participate in Tiger trapping operation and Varalakshmi did not participate as she is pregnant.

Meanwhile, elephants Dhananjaya, Vikram and Eshwara looked a little frightened in today’s test.  Apart from the elephants, 25 horses were brought to the parking space near Kote Maramma Temple where the test was held. The Police fired 3 rounds using 6 cannons and later one round each using three cannons.

ADGP (Law and Order) Amar Kumar Pandey , City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, DCP M. Muthuraj, DCF Alexender, Palace Security ACP Chandrashekar. Veterinarian Dr. D.N. Nagaraj, RFO Surendra and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching