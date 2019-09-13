HDK’s sarcastic best: We only have handed over GTD to BJP
September 13, 2019

Mysuru:  Asserting that he will not take the statement of former Minister and Gubbi JD(S) MLA S.R. Srinivas targeting him (HDK) on alleged phone tapping issue seriously, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, in a sarcastic remark, said that Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda was siding with the BJP “in order to share his (GTD’s) Dasara experience.” “We only have given GTD to BJP to share his knowledge about Dasara,” he remarked sarcastically.  Speaking to press persons here yesterday, Kumaraswamy said that he was not bothered about the statement of Srinivas. Asking the Government to order any probe into the phone tapping charges, Kumaraswamy claimed that nobody can ‘touch’ him on any changes and hence he was not worried at all.

Referring to GTD’s absence from party meeting, HDK sarcastically said GTD is hobnobbing with BJP leaders for sharing his (GTD) Dasara organisational experience and that the JD(S) had willingly let him to do that.

