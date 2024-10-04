City soaks with radiance as Dasara lights dazzle

October 4, 2024

Grand spectacle by 1,500 drones on Oct. 6, 7, 11 and 12 from 8 pm to 8.15 pm at Bannimantap Parade Grounds

Mysuru: The Central Business District of Mysuru city is aglow with dazzling lights as part of the grand Dasara celebrations. This radiant spectacle is captivating onlookers with its vibrant and artistic displays. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar formally inaugurated the illumination last evening.

The initiative of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) was launched beneath the Green Pandal of Sayyaji Rao Road. In all, CESC has installed a stunning 126.11 kilometres of lighting this year.

Electric chariot

One of the attractions include an ‘Electric Chariot,’ a tribute to the efforts of the ‘power men’ who brave challenges to ensure seamless service. The chariot will tour key locations in the city, serving as a beacon of public awareness.

Decorative lighting has been installed on roads around the Mysore Palace, including Sayyaji Rao Road, B.N. Road, Irwin Road, Albert Victor Road, JLB Road, Chamaraja Double Road and key highways on the city’s outskirts. Additionally, major traffic circles within the city have been adorned with attractive lighting.

Moreover, over 65 artistic light installations have been set up in various locations such as Doddakere Maidan, K.R. Circle, Chamaraja Circle, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle), Ramaswamy Circle, near the Railway Station, Gun House, and LIC Circle, all of which are expected to become focal points of public attraction.

In total, 101 Circles, 61 replicas and over 24 other areas have been illuminated. CESC has deployed 50 engineers, 200 staff, 80 electrical contractors, and 650 skilled workers for this effort.

21-day attraction

This year, the Dasara lighting display will last for a total of 21 days at a cost of Rs. 6.50 crore at 2,881 kVA of power, using around 2,42,012 units of electricity for the entire event.

Drone Show to sparkle

For the first time, a drone show has been introduced. 1,500 drones, equipped with LED bulbs, will create stunning designs in the sky. The drone show will be held on Oct. 6, 7, 11 and 12 from 8 pm to 8.15 pm at the Bannimantap Parade Grounds. Free entry is on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7.

Roads from K.R. Circle to D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, Old DC Office Road and Hinkal flyover near the Outer Ring Road have been illuminated with special LED bulb designs, adding to the festive charm.

What to see, where?

Doddakere Maidan: Illuminated replicas of structures such as the Preamble to Constitution, Bhagwan Buddha, Anubhava Mantapa of Basavanna, Dandi March of Mahatma Gandhi, Old Parliament House and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, 50 years of Karnataka, Vidhana Soudha and themes Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Vigyan.

Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle): A special 3D installation of Yakshagana performers in motion, along with a replica of Krishna’s chariot.

Basaveshwara Circle and Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Circle (JSS Mahavidyapeetha): Installations of Jnanpith awardees from Kannada literature and a Dasara Ambari replica featuring two elephants.

Millennium Circle: Five Guarantee schemes, Mysore Palace, Taj Mahal, Karnataka at 50, UNESCO-listed monuments and artistic representations of State’s culture.

K.R. Circle: Swan-shaped structures and special artistic depictions of Karnataka’s traditional art forms, including Bharatanatyam, Dollu Kunitha, Chande, Nagari, Yakshagana and Puja Kunitha.

Ekalavya Circle: Life-like replicas of famous Kannada film actors, including Dr. Rajkumar, Dr. Vishnuvardhan, Dr. Ambarish, Shankar Nag, Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar and Minugu Taare Kalpana.

Kurubarahalli Circle: Goddess Chamundeshwari, equipped with various weapons.