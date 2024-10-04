Over 5,000 Police personnel deployed for Dasara security

October 4, 2024

Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said that tight Police security has been provided for the 10-day Dasara festivities in Mysuru from Oct. 3 to 12.

Elaborating on the Dasara security arrangements in the presence of DCPs M. Muthuraj and S. Jahnavi, she said that 2 DIGs, 27 SP-level officers, 989 Additional SPs, Dy.SPs, Inspectors and other Police personnel drawn from various districts of the State, totalling more than 5,000 have been deployed for Dasara security.

This apart, the services of 10 CAR, 33 KSRP, 29 ASC, 3 BDDS, 1 Garuda Police force and 1 ISD/CIED battalions will be utilised. She also announced some traffic restrictions in the heart of the city on account of Dasara, which will be in force from Oct. 3 to 12:

1. Entry and parking of vehicles has been banned on D. Devaraj Urs Road, Purandara Road and on the stretch from Gun House Circle to Hardinge Circle on B.N. Road.

2. There will be one-way traffic on all roads surrounding the Palace and other prominent roads in the heart of the city. Also, parking of vehicles on either side of these roads has been banned.

3. There will be changes in the routes of buses starting from KSRTC Sub-Urban, City Bus and Private Bus Stands.

4. Vehicle parking arrangements have been made to the maximum extent possible near the Dasara event venues itself for the benefit of the public.

5. Temporary arrival/departure points have been set up for KSRTC buses on Oct. 11 and 12 on account of Vijayadashami.

Continuing, the Police Commissioner said that several other security measures would be in place which include stationing of Mobile Command Centre at key points, deployment of over 1,500 Home Guards, stationing of Fire Engines and Ambulances at all Dasara event venues, distribution of booklets on public safety, setting up of Police Help Desks, setting up of check posts on roads leading to and from the city, conduct of Good Morning beats, rounds by Chamundi Force etc.

Ensure hassle-free traffic movement

The City Top Cop has also instructed the Police Officers deputed in the Traffic Wing, to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles, with VIPs and general public expected to throng the city in large numbers during Dasara.

Addressing a meeting of Traffic Police Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors, at the meeting hall of Police Commissioner’s Office in Nazarbad, she said, lakhs of people are expected to descend on city, causing a spurt in the number of vehicular traffic.

With national and international tourists expected to come in droves, the traffic should be allowed to move on without any disruption, along with suitable parking arrangements and imposition of one-way traffic system to avoid traffic jams. Police should stay put on the roads and circles, manning the traffic without giving room for any complaints, besides helping tourists reach the venues, by discharging the duties in a people-friendly manner, she advised.