Vintage Cars mesmerise people on city roads

October 4, 2024

Mysuru: The 3rd edition of Mysuru Dasara Vintage and Classic Cars Rally, organised by M. Gopinath Shenoy (MGS) Vintage & Classic Collection was held this morning in the city.

The rally was flagged off by former MP Prathap Simha in the presence of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Managing Editor Vikram Muthanna in Hebbal Industrial Area.

A total of 40 vintage and classic cars ranging from 1909 to 1960 comprising Morris Minor, Austin, Road Master, Buick Electra, Fiat 500, Volkswagen Beetle, Hindustan Landmaster Traveller, Rolls-Royce and Dodge Kingsway among others were on display out of which 20 vintage beauties hit the road.

Also, vintage car owners from Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pondicherry and other places had brought their vintage cars which was displayed at the venue.

Speaking after inaugurating the car rally, Prathap Simha said that this Mysuru Dasara Vintage and Classic Cars rally began three years ago with an aim of introducing vintage cars to Mysureans.

He further said that various vintage and classic cars from America, Australia, Germany and other places which are on display are a feast to the eyes and added that it is not an easy task to restore vintage automobiles which are 80 to 100 years old and appreciated Gopinath Shenoy for his passion for vintage cars.

Speaking about the political developments in the State, Prathap Simha said that before the FIR was registered against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a huge crowd was seen in front of the CM’s house in city. But now, not a single person is seen. In the same way, when D. Devaraj Urs lost power, he became lonely with nobody seen with him.

Pointing out that he was denied ticket for the MP election for various reasons, Prathap Simha said “Even the sun gets eclipsed and I am just a mortal, but I have not lost the love and trust of the people about which I am proud of.”

Also, over 40 bikes accompanied the vintage cars at the rally which passed through Hebbal-Infosys Road – Bharath Cancer Hospital – Ring Road – Hinkal – Hunsur Road – Kalamandira – Old DC Office Road – Ramaswamy Circle – 100 ft Road- Ooty Road – Road next to Golf Course-Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel junction and reached Baharchin Bungalow located near Kurubarahalli Circle at 12.15 pm. Again, the return rally began at 2.30 pm and passed through Deve Gowda Circle – Bannur Ring Road – Manipal Hospital Junction – KRS Road Junction- Bharath Cancer Hospital – Infosys Road and culminated in Hebbal Industrial Area.

Industrialist and vintage cars collector Gopinath Shenoy, his wife Savithri Gopinath Shenoy, son Madhav Shenoy along with industrialist Sandeep Nayak, and BJP worker Giridhar Bhat and others were present.