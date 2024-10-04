Lokayukta Police inspect disputed 14 sites in Vijayanagar 3rd & 4th Stages
News

October 4, 2024

Mysuru: After inspecting the 3.16-acre land at Kesare earlier owned by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi, the Mysuru Lokayukta Police this morning inspected the 14 sites Parvathi had got from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in lieu of her land at Kesare. Now all the 14 sites have been returned to MUDA.

The Lokayukta Police team was led by Superintendent of Police T.J. Udesh and complainant Snehamayi Krishna also accompanied the team. 

The Lokayukta Police team first visited the eight sites on Jodi Bevina Mara Road in Vijayanagar Third Stage and six sites near Basavanahalli in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage. The measurements of all the sites were taken and their market value — SR value — was assessed.

SR value, or the Schedule of Rates value, is the minimum price at which a property can be registered in the sub-registrar’s office in Karnataka.

Officials conducted a thorough examination based on the site numbers, dimensions, and ownership details outlined in the information map. They ensured that sites marked for return are genuinely available, considering the changes in ownership — from Parvathi to MUDA — that have already taken place.

