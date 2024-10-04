Echo of MLA G.T. Devegowda defending CM – Culprits are colluding & conspiring to escape MUDA investigation: Snehamayi Krishna

October 4, 2024

GTD may be acting on self-interest, might be involved in illegal activities related to MUDA

I possess evidence that District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa’s nephew was granted a MUDA site, so also MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda’s brother Shivanna

Mysuru: Responding to the surprising statements by Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who is a part of the Opposition JD(S) in State, RTI activist and the complainant in the MUDA case, Snehamayi Krishna alleged, “this is nothing but a political collusion by conspirators. Thieves are uniting for their own protection.”

Yesterday, speaking at the Dasara inauguration ceremony atop Chamundi Hill, GTD had defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by saying that the CM should not resign merely because an FIR has been filed against him at the direction of the High Court. The statement was contrary to his own party’s demand that the CM should resign.

Speaking to reporters this morning, he said, “GTD with his statement has displayed self-interest. It is only natural for opposition parties to praise the ruling party when they have to safeguard their interests and illegally acquired properties. The law treats everyone equally, and in the coming days, all illegalities will be exposed, regardless of political adjustments.”

Snehamayi Krishna suggested that GTD might be involved in illegal activities related to MUDA, asserting that various parties could be colluding, cooperating and conspiring to shield themselves from scrutiny.

“Legal matters will proceed as per documents and proof. The rot in MUDA will be exposed,” Snehmayi Krishna said.

“Irregularities have occurred in MUDA through sale deeds and I have provided information regarding this. I possess evidence that District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa’s nephew was granted a MUDA site, as well as sites awarded to MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda’s brother Shivanna through sale deeds,” he stated.

“All witnesses and accused individuals will be interrogated and the Lokayukta and Enforcement Directorate (ED) will investigate everyone, including CM Siddaramaiah. GTD’s praise of the CM raises concerns that all involved parties appear to be uniting in this context, indicating a possible conspiracy to mislead the investigation,” Snehmayi Krishna noted.