Bribery twist to CM’s MUDA case

December 18, 2024

I was offered money to withdraw CBI probe petition from High Court, claims Snehamayi Krishna

Lodges complaint with Lokayukta SP against a ‘close aide’ of Chief Minister’s wife, who visited his house in Mysuru

Mysuru: Even as the bribery allegation made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah — accusing State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra of offering Rs. 150 crore to former State Minority Commission Chairperson Anwar Manippady to suppress his report on Waqf land encroachments — continues to make headlines, Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam against Siddaramaiah, made a startling revelation this morning. He claimed that he has been under intense pressure to withdraw his case and was offered money to do so.

Accusing CM’s wife B.M. Parvathi of land grabbing and alleging that the CM exerted undue influence to secure 14 MUDA sites in exchange for her 3.16-acre land in Kesare, Snehamayi Krishna — who initially filed a complaint with the Mysuru Lokayukta — has approached the High Court seeking a CBI probe due to lack of faith in the Lokayukta’s investigation. The High Court is scheduled to hear the case on Dec. 19 (tomorrow).

Lodging a formal complaint with the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) T.J. Udesh at his Dewan’s Road Office this morning against two individuals reportedly representing CM Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, Snehamayi Krishna, an RTI activist, alleged coercion and inducement to withdraw from the MUDA case.

‘My family and I am under pressure’

“Myself and my family are under immense pressure to withdraw the MUDA case. Individuals named Harsha and Srinidhi offered bribes to my family,” Snehamayi Krishna said.

“Harsha, claiming to be a close aide of Parvathi, visited my house on Dec. 15 when I was not at home. He was accompanied by Srinidhi, who is one of my acquaintances. They spoke to my wife and son V.K. Vivek, mentioning that another RTI activist, Gangaraju, who had also complained against CM and his family, was offered Rs. 3 crore to withdraw his cases, with Rs. 1.5 crore being provided as an advance,” Krishna stated in his complaint.

Snehamayi Krishna has called for a thorough investigation into the matter and has urged Lokayukta SP Udesh for an impartial investigation. He has provided mobile phone records and CCTV footage as evidence.

The footage shows a high-end car entering Krishna’s house compound and one individual getting out of the vehicle and speaking to his son. Later, another person walks up to Krishna’s son and they talk.

Picture shows the CCTV grab of the two persons with Snehamayi Krishna’s son.

First offer

“In the first instance, my acquaintance Srinidhi met me near the MUDA Office on Dec. 13 at noon. He introduced Harsha to me and told me that he was a close aide of CM’s wife. He then said that CM’s wife Parvathi (Parvathamma, as he referred to her) is mentally distressed due to the ongoing Court cases. He urged me to withdraw my High Court petition to hand over the case to the CBI,” Snehamayi Krishna stated in the complaint.

“Harsha emphasised that while CM’s family had no qualms with Lokayukta probe, a CBI investigation would pose significant problems for them. He then insisted I just mention how much money I will need to close the case,” he detailed in the complaint.

“When I refused the offer, Harsha and Srinidhi visited my home again on Dec. 15 and continued to discuss the same matter with my son. Harsha even displayed a bag of money, claiming they had already offered Rs. 3 crore to Gangaraju to withdraw cases against CM and his family, and Rs. 1.5 crore was paid as advance. I have filed a complaint with Lokayukta, providing video and phone records as evidence. I will not accept such inducements under any circumstances,” he told reporters.