Abhishek Manu Singhvi in Mysuru as plea seeks CBI probe into MUDA case

Mysuru: Senior Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, visited Mysuru.

Arriving on Saturday, he is reportedly staying at a private hotel and has held discussions with former MUDA officials and local leaders regarding the case. Though there were reports that Singhvi left Mysuru last evening, there was no confirmation about this.

Singhvi’s visit gains significance as complainant Snehamayi Krishna has filed an appeal with the High Court’s Divisional Bench, seeking a CBI probe into the MUDA case.

The appeal, filed under Section 4 of the Karnataka High Court Act, 1961, and Rule 27 of the High Court Writ Proceedings Rules, 1977, challenged the Single Judge’s Feb. 7 order dismissing the CBI probe plea.

The appeal argued that the Single Judge erred by framing questions not raised by the petitioner and failing to acknowledge substantial evidence suggesting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah misused his position for personal gain with the support of family members and MUDA officials.

It alleged that the CM influenced State machinery, resulting in a biased investigation that undermined public confidence.

The petition also highlighted Siddaramaiah’s alleged history of misusing office, citing instances such as aiding his son in securing a contract at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), de-notifying land acquired for the Arkavathy Layout project and allegedly violating regulations to grant a mining license.

The petitioner contended that no investigative body has thoroughly examined these allegations and suggests that the closure of cases against Siddaramaiah reflects his influence over the bureaucracy. The petition further emphasised that the High Court had previously noted gaps in the case, warranting at least an inquiry.