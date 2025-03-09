Women’s Day at City Police Commissioner’s Office
News

Women’s Day at City Police Commissioner’s Office

March 9, 2025

Mysuru: The International Women’s Day was celebrated at the City Police Commissioner’s office,  Nazarbad yesterday.

The Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Usha Rani and mountaineer Dr. Usha Hegde inaugurated the Women’s Day celebration, in the presence of City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and other women Police personnel.

In her address, Dr. Usha Hegde said that women are equal to men in all the fields, which is proven in the Police Department too. The women who have occupied various positions in the Department, have been honest in their work, displaying time sense and manning law and order, earning applause. Most of the cases are taken to their logical end, with the women Police personnel investigating many criminal cases in a impartial manner and gathering sufficient evidence to be produced before the Court.

With the Police Commissioner Seema Latkar at the helm, a better message has been disseminated,  with the Police working in a capable manner.

Later, Commissioner Latkar cut the cake and sweetened the mouth of her subordinate officers, marking the meaningful celebration of Women’s Day.

They later engaged in exchanging pleasantries, sitting on the steps leading to the Police Commissioner’s office complex, making for a joyous occasion, involving City Police Commissioner, Women Police Inspectors, Women Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs), Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and other personnel.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching