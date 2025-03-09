Women’s Day at City Police Commissioner’s Office

March 9, 2025

Mysuru: The International Women’s Day was celebrated at the City Police Commissioner’s office, Nazarbad yesterday.

The Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Usha Rani and mountaineer Dr. Usha Hegde inaugurated the Women’s Day celebration, in the presence of City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and other women Police personnel.

In her address, Dr. Usha Hegde said that women are equal to men in all the fields, which is proven in the Police Department too. The women who have occupied various positions in the Department, have been honest in their work, displaying time sense and manning law and order, earning applause. Most of the cases are taken to their logical end, with the women Police personnel investigating many criminal cases in a impartial manner and gathering sufficient evidence to be produced before the Court.

With the Police Commissioner Seema Latkar at the helm, a better message has been disseminated, with the Police working in a capable manner.

Later, Commissioner Latkar cut the cake and sweetened the mouth of her subordinate officers, marking the meaningful celebration of Women’s Day.

They later engaged in exchanging pleasantries, sitting on the steps leading to the Police Commissioner’s office complex, making for a joyous occasion, involving City Police Commissioner, Women Police Inspectors, Women Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs), Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and other personnel.