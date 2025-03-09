Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader bats for 50 percent reservation for women

March 9, 2025

Mysuru: Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader has batted for 50 percent reservation for women in Parliament and all State Assemblies.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the Women’s Day celebration organised by Bharat Scouts and Guides at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering premises here yesterday.

Noting that women have got talent, Khader said that reservation was needed in order to render social support to women talent.

“Soon after India got independence, there was a debate on giving voting rights to women, when Dr. Ambedkar intervened, advocating that there cannot be no reforms by keeping out 50 percent of the women population. Dr. Ambedkar had also stressed that India cannot become strong without bringing women to the mainstream society. Later on, women were given opportunities in phases and women using these opportunities appropriately, have grown to become strong leaders,” Khader said.

Continuing, Khader said, “No woman has been elected as the President of the United States of America so far. But in our country, women have been given special status, thus sending out a pro-women message to the world. Women have leadership qualities at an young age. They have a special quality in maintaining their parental home and as well as husband’s home. Now we should work toward instilling confidence in them,” the Assembly Speaker said.

Maintaining that opportunities and the training that one will get from Scouts and Guides platform will help in developing confidence in life, he said that the youth must participate in such activities. Pointing out that he got involved in Scouts and Guides activities when he was a fifth standard student itself, Khader said that what he learnt there helped him to grow big in politics. Observing that educational institutions which are concentrating only on academics, have failed in teaching life lessons, he said that in such a situation, the activities of Scouts and Guides will help in becoming responsible citizens.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who graced the occasion, stressed on the need for maintaining discipline in life. Pointing out that at present, people are getting more engaged in commercialism, he said that the lessons and training from institutions such as Scouts and Guides in their childhood days, will help people in leading a joyous and peaceful life.

P.G.R. Sindhia announces retirement

U.T. Khader to be new Additional Scouts and Guides Commr.

Senior leader and former Minister P.G.R. Sindhia, who was the Karnataka Scouts and Guides Chief Commissioner for many years, announced his retirement from the post. Declaring that Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader would succeed him as the Additional Chief Commissioner, with approval from National Council, Sindhia said he was quitting the post due to his old age.

Pointing out that the membership of Karnataka Scouts and Guides has reached 7 lakh, he said that the membership drive would be completed this month.

Retired Scientist T.K. Anuradha was felicitated on the occasion. Scouts and Guides Commissioner M.A. Khalid, Mysuru District Chief Commissioner P. Vishwanath, who is also a former City Mayor, Office-bearers T. Prabhakar, K. Gangappa Gowda, B.K. Basavaraj, Pushpavalli, Dr. Gurumurthy, Nataraj, Abdul Jameer and others were present.