Speaker Khader moots Food Policy, day-long debate in Assembly

September 22, 2023

Hotel Owners Credit Co-operative Society celebrates Silver Jubilee

Mysore/Mysuru: Mooting the need for bringing a policy on maintaining the quality of food, Speaker of Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader is mulling over reserving a day for discussion on food safety, on the floor of the House.

Speaker Khader was addressing the gathering of hoteliers after inaugurating the Silver Jubilee celebration of Hotel Owners Credit Cooperative Society, in the presence of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji and Baby Mutt Seer Sri Trinethra Mahantha Shivayogi Swamiji, at a private hotel in city last evening.

In the hotel industry, apart from business, priority should also be given to maintain the quality of food, which calls for conducting awareness on a vast scale. In this regard, there is a thinking to reserve a day for discussion on food and its safety at Vidhana Sabha, said Speaker Khader.

Following the discussion, the Officers can at least act seriously, as the diseases won’t emerge on their own. The food habits, environment and also lifestyle are also the reasons for diseases. There is a need to be aware of the quality of ingredients used to prepare food and its effects. Even roadside vendors should not compromise on the quality for any reasons. Hence awareness should be created among all, for having the responsibility to build a healthy society for the next generation. If Hotel Owners Association provides suggestions and opinions, it will be brought to the notice of the Government, Speaker Khader assured.

He also suggested that “There is a need to create awareness on food on a large scale among mothers, who treat their children with sumptuous food to keep them plumpy, ignoring their health. As they grow older, the children can’t get rid of the lingering taste. Hence, healthy food habits must be ingrained since childhood. Instead of providing them the food catering to their taste buds, they should be given healthy diet”.

Proprietor of Atrium Hotel M. K. Puranik, former President of Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI) Sudhakar S. Shetty, ‘Lifetime Achiever’ Mahalakshmi Sweets owner Shivakumar, patron of the industry and partner of Atrium Hotel M. Vishnumurthy, President of Hotel Owners Dharmadatti V.S. Ravi Shastry, P. Narayan Kunder, O. Prathap Kumar, P. Gopalakrishna, M. Sanjeev Shetty, R. Vasudev Bhat and D. Chandrashekar Shetty were felicitated on the occasion.

MLAs T.S. Srivatsa and K. Harishgowda, Mayor Shivakumar, President of Mysuru District Journalists Association S.T. Ravikumar, Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies K.S. Harish Kumar, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, President of Hotel Owners Credit Cooperative Society Narayan V. Hegde and all the Directors of the Society were present at the celebrations held in city last evening.

‘Religious heads are country’s ambassadors’

Speaker of Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader has said that “Religious heads irrespective of communities, are the ambassadors of the country, not politicians.”

The foreign dignitaries visit the country to meet religious heads. Hence the people irrespective of caste and creed should build a stronger India by living the life as siblings born to mother and understand the culture of others, said Khader.

“Since childhood I have the habit of visiting all religious centres. My father who was an MLA had a good rapport with all. Even my mother used to send me to Yakshagana and Harikathe, along with my neighbours Radhakka and Yamunakka. They used to narrate the stories enroute. This culture is deeply ingrained in my personality, which can be termed as the biggest gifts from my parents and neighbours,” recalled Speaker Khader with a tinge of pride.

Netas fight for 10 minutes!

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader has defined his post thus — Not You Speak, Make Others Speak.

Elaborating on the challenges as a Speaker, Khader said “The Speaker should be the friend of Opposition parties. By giving the due opportunity to those in the Opposition, Speaker shoulders the responsibility of making the ruling party work much better. But still, the Opposition parties will be doubtful of the Speaker. After losing all the energy in argument, both the Ruling and Opposition parties look at the Speaker.”

Calling it as a challenging task to take all (Ruling and Opposition parties) along, Khader in a witty tone spoke the reality saying “There will be heated debates with tempers running high at times, which all last for 10 minutes. After the session, they will sip coffee together. So, better don’t get carried away by what you watch on TV and resort to fight here.”