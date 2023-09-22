Prof. N.K. Lokanath takes charge as UoM VC again after HC grants stay

September 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Soon after the Karnataka High Court stayed the Single Judge Bench order quashing his appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore (UoM) on Thursday, Prof. N.K. Lokanath assumed charge once again as the UoM VC yesterday.

A Division Bench of the HC comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dikshith, which heard Prof. Lokanath’s review petition challenging the Single Judge Bench order quashing the appointment of Prof. Lokanath as UoM VC, stayed the Order and posted the next hearing in the case to Oct. 25.

Following his appointment as UoM VC by the Governor – Chancellor on Mar. 23, Prof. Lokanath had assumed office as VC on Mar. 24. But one of the other contenders for the post Prof. Sharath Ananthamurthy, a faculty of the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad, moved the High Court challenging the appointment of Prof. Lokanath. A Single Judge Bench of the HC which heard Prof. Sharath’s petition, quashed the appointment of Prof. Lokanath in June, following which the post had become vacant since then.